Fastest disintegrating world ever seen ‘spills its guts’ for NASA’s exoplanet hunter
Submit on Saturday, January 18th, 2025 01:11
NASA’s TESS exoplanet hunter has found the fastest-disintegrating planet ever. Losing a moons-worth of matter every million years, it is a prime target for the James Webb Space Telescope.
