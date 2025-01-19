Scientists discover ‘sunken worlds’ hidden deep within Earth’s mantle that shouldn’t be there
Submit on Sunday, January 19th, 2025 22:11
A new way of measuring structures deep inside Earth has highlighted numerous previously unknown blobs within our planet’s mantle. These anomalies are surprisingly similar to sunken chunks of Earth’s crust but appear in seemingly impossible places.
This entry was posted on Sunday, January 19th, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.