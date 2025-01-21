‘We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars.’ President Trump wants astronauts to raise the American flag on Mars
“Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers. The spirit of the frontier is written into our hearts,” Trump says.
