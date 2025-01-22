Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Want a Telescope for Christmas? Here’s What You Need to Know

Submit on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025 23:11

Christmas is a great time to look for a telescope for your budding amateur astronomer. But there are some things to keep in mind when buying a telescope. Here are some tips and features to consider when looking for astronomy telescopes and binoculars.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»