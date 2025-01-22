Satellite News

Watch (and hear!) a meteorite impact on doorbell camera video in a world 1st

Submit on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025 02:11

A doorbell camera caught the moment when a meteorite impacted on the walkway of a home in Prince Edward Island, Canada, recording what is likely the world’s first audio of a space rock impact.

