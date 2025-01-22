Watch (and hear!) a meteorite impact on doorbell camera video in a world 1st
Submit on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025 02:11
A doorbell camera caught the moment when a meteorite impacted on the walkway of a home in Prince Edward Island, Canada, recording what is likely the world’s first audio of a space rock impact.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.