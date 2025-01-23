Aurora alert: Incoming solar storm could spark northern lights in upper Midwest skies this week
Submit on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 20:11
Aurora chasers are on high alert for minor geomagnetic storm conditions from Jan. 24 through to Jan. 25. Northern lights might be visible over some northern and upper Midwest states.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.