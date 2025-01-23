Satellite News

Aurora alert: Incoming solar storm could spark northern lights in upper Midwest skies this week

Submit on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 20:11

Aurora chasers are on high alert for minor geomagnetic storm conditions from Jan. 24 through to Jan. 25. Northern lights might be visible over some northern and upper Midwest states.

