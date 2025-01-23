Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

New ‘Mickey 17’ trailer gives us a deeper look at Robert Pattinson’s upcoming sci-fi dark comedy romp

Submit on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 21:11

Ahead of its early March release in theaters, Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 has received a second trailer full of action, intrigue, and comedic beats.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»