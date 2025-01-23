Satellite News

Watch Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost moon lander witness an eclipse from space (video)

Thursday, January 23rd, 2025

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander is healthy on its way to the moon, and even witnessed a solar eclipse from space when Earth passed in front of the sun as seen from the spacecraft.

