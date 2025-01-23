Watch Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost moon lander witness an eclipse from space (video)
Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander is healthy on its way to the moon, and even witnessed a solar eclipse from space when Earth passed in front of the sun as seen from the spacecraft.
