Blue Origin to simulate moon gravity on Jan. 28 New Shepard suborbital launch
January 25th, 2025
Blue Origin will launch the 29th mission of its New Shepard suborbital vehicle on Jan. 28, on an uncrewed research flight that will simulate lunar gravity conditions.
