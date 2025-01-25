Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Blue Origin to simulate moon gravity on Jan. 28 New Shepard suborbital launch

Submit on Saturday, January 25th, 2025 04:11

Blue Origin will launch the 29th mission of its New Shepard suborbital vehicle on Jan. 28, on an uncrewed research flight that will simulate lunar gravity conditions.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, January 25th, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«