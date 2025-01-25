Invisible ‘flickering’ on the sun could predict potentially dangerous solar flares hours in advance
Images captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory have revealed that “coronal loops” give off subtle flashes of ultraviolet light before a solar flare, which could act as an early warning system for dangerous space weather.
