Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Invisible ‘flickering’ on the sun could predict potentially dangerous solar flares hours in advance

Submit on Saturday, January 25th, 2025 22:11

Images captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory have revealed that “coronal loops” give off subtle flashes of ultraviolet light before a solar flare, which could act as an early warning system for dangerous space weather.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, January 25th, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»