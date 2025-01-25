Satellite News

Watch ‘planetary parade’ online for free on Jan. 25

Saturday, January 25th, 2025

The Virtual Telescope Project will livestream telescope views of the “planetary parade” on Saturday (Jan. 25), featuring a lineup of six planets, including Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn and Venus.

