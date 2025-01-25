Watch ‘planetary parade’ online for free on Jan. 25
The Virtual Telescope Project will livestream telescope views of the “planetary parade” on Saturday (Jan. 25), featuring a lineup of six planets, including Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn and Venus.
