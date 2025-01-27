Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Boom Supersonic’s next-generation XB-1 passenger plane 1 step away from breaking the sound barrier

Submit on Monday, January 27th, 2025 22:11

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 demonstrator craft could become the first commercial jet to break the sound barrier since Concorde after acing its 11th test and reaching 0.95 Mach at low altitudes.

