Boom Supersonic’s next-generation XB-1 passenger plane 1 step away from breaking the sound barrier
Submit on Monday, January 27th, 2025 22:11
Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 demonstrator craft could become the first commercial jet to break the sound barrier since Concorde after acing its 11th test and reaching 0.95 Mach at low altitudes.
