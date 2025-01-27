Trump wants US to pursue ‘manifest destiny’ in space. What could that mean?
Submit on Monday, January 27th, 2025 18:11
President Donald Trump recently invoked “manifest destiny” to outline a bold vision for America’s space program. But what does this historic and controversial term mean when applied to outer space?
This entry was posted on Monday, January 27th, 2025 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.