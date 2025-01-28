Boom Supersonic to break sound barrier during historic test flight today: Watch live
Submit on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025 12:11
Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 demonstrator craft will break the sound barrier for the first time during a Jan. 28 test flight, and you can watch the action live.
