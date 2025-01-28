Gigantic 500,000-mile ‘hole’ in the sun’s atmosphere aims aurora-sparking solar wind at Earth (photo)
Submit on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025 20:11
The gigantic coronal hole is blasting high-speed solar wind toward Earth, potentially igniting vibrant auroras and minor geomagnetic activity on Jan. 31.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.