Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

India’s space agency completes 1st Gaganyaan astronaut crew capsule

Submit on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025 03:11

The Indian Space Research Organization has completed its first Gaganyaan astronaut crew capsule, marking another milestone in the country’s pursuit to develop homegrown technology for independent human spaceflight capabilities.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»