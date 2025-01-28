India’s space agency completes 1st Gaganyaan astronaut crew capsule
The Indian Space Research Organization has completed its first Gaganyaan astronaut crew capsule, marking another milestone in the country’s pursuit to develop homegrown technology for independent human spaceflight capabilities.
