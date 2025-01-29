Satellite News

An interstellar visitor may have changed the course of 4 solar system planets, study suggests

An object eight times the mass of Jupiter may have swooped around the sun, coming superclose to Mars’ present-day orbit before shoving four of the solar system’s planets onto a different course.

