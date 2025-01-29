Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Earth-observing company Planet signs $230 million deal for fleet of new Pelican satellites

Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 22:11

The Earth-observation company Planet just inked its largest deal to date, a $230 million contract to deliver a fleet of its new Pelican satellites.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»