Astronaut Hall of Fame to honor Bernard Harris and Peggy Whitson in May
Submit on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 03:11
The U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame will honor its 2025 class of inductees, record-setting space travelers Peggy Whitson and Bernard Harris, at a public ceremony in Florida this spring.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.