Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Citizen Sleeper 2’ drops tomorrow, and we can’t wait to roll the dice on this epic space RPG (trailer)

Submit on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 23:11

The launch trailer just dropped for Citizen Sleeper 2, the follow-up to the indie smash hit Citizen Sleeper, ahead of the game’s release tomorrow.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»