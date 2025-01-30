Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

I’ve found two great deals on a pair of Lego Star Wars sets featuring the iconic Tantive IV starship that complement each other perfectly

Submit on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 21:11

These interior and exterior builds of the starship featured in the opening scenes of the original Star Wars movie are a great choice for fans and collectors.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»