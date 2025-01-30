Satellite News

NASA X-ray telescope Chandra discovers black holes ‘blow’ on their food to cool it down

Observations from NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope and the VLT have revealed jets blasting from supermassive black holes cause gas to cool and fall toward them in a cosmic feeding process.

