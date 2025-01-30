‘SALLY’ premieres at Sundance with Sally Ride’s family, astronaut in audience
Submit on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 21:11
National Geographic premiered “SALLY,” Cristina Costantini’s new documentary about the first U.S. woman in space and her untold love, at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Tuesday (Jan. 28).
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.