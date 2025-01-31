Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA astronauts free stuck radio unit, collect microbes and set record on station spacewalk

Submit on Friday, January 31st, 2025 02:11

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were able to remove a stuck radio communications unit on a record-setting spacewalk on Thursday (Jan. 30).

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, January 31st, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»