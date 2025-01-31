NASA astronauts free stuck radio unit, collect microbes and set record on station spacewalk
Submit on Friday, January 31st, 2025 02:11
NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were able to remove a stuck radio communications unit on a record-setting spacewalk on Thursday (Jan. 30).
This entry was posted on Friday, January 31st, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.