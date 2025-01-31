Space mining company AstroForge identifies asteroid target for Odin launch next month
AstroForge has identified asteroid 2022 OB5 as the destination for its Mission 2 spacecraft, named Odin, which is set to launch next month on a SpaceX rocket.
