European ‘Swarm’ satellites detect electric currents from the ocean’s tides
Submit on Saturday, February 1st, 2025 00:11
Satellites have detected electromagnetic signals generated by ocean tides, suggesting that space-born sensors could obtain insights into the motion of other liquid masses on Earth.
This entry was posted on Saturday, February 1st, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.