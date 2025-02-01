Satellite News

European ‘Swarm’ satellites detect electric currents from the ocean’s tides

Satellites have detected electromagnetic signals generated by ocean tides, suggesting that space-born sensors could obtain insights into the motion of other liquid masses on Earth.

