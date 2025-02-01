NASA’s new SPHEREx space telescope to launch in February — it can do what the JWST can’t
Submit on Saturday, February 1st, 2025 04:11
SPHEREx is slated to launch Feb. 27 on a SpaceX rocket. It is meant to map the entire night sky in infrared — something even the JWST can’t exactly do.
This entry was posted on Saturday, February 1st, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.