NASA’s new SPHEREx space telescope to launch in February — it can do what the JWST can’t

Submit on Saturday, February 1st, 2025 04:11

SPHEREx is slated to launch Feb. 27 on a SpaceX rocket. It is meant to map the entire night sky in infrared — something even the JWST can’t exactly do.

