Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 146 — All the Way With USRA

Submit on Saturday, February 1st, 2025 21:12

On Episode 146 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik speak with Dr. Elsayed Talaat, the new president and CEO of the Universities Space Research Association (USRA).

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, February 1st, 2025 at 9:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»