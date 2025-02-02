Satellite News

How much did SpaceX’s Starship Flight 7 explosion pollute the atmosphere?

Sunday, February 2nd, 2025

The rapid unscheduled disassembly of SpaceX’s Starship mega rocket may have released significant amounts of harmful air-pollution into the upper layers of Earth’s atmosphere.

