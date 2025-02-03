Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Trump administration removes Apollo moon rock from White House Oval Office

Whether President Donald Trump still supports returning astronauts to the lunar surface remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: the moon no longer has a place in his White House.

