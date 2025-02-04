‘Roasting marshmallow’ exoplanet is so hot, it rains metal. How did it form?
Submit on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025 03:11
WASP-121b is like nothing in the solar system, raining liquid metal and being puffy like a marshmallow. The origins of these “toasted marshmallow” planets could be more complicated than thought.
