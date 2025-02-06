Astronomers unsure what caused ‘weird explosion’ seen by Einstein Probe’s X-ray eye
Was a powerful cosmic explosion seen by the Einstein Probe launched by a supermassive black hole snacking on a star, by a gamma-ray burst, or by something entirely new?
