NASA’s launching a satellite constellation this month to study the solar wind in 3D
Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2025 00:11
Scheduled to launch on Feb. 27, NASA’s PUNCH mission could revolutionize space weather forecasts, unify the solar corona and the heliosphere, and help improve astronomy techniques.
