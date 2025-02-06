Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA’s launching a satellite constellation this month to study the solar wind in 3D

Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2025 00:11

Scheduled to launch on Feb. 27, NASA’s PUNCH mission could revolutionize space weather forecasts, unify the solar corona and the heliosphere, and help improve astronomy techniques.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, February 6th, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»