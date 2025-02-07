Odds of an asteroid impact in 2032 just went up. Here’s why experts say you shouldn’t worry
The chances of the asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth in 2032 appear to have doubled, but an asteroid hunter explains to Space.com why this isn’t cause for concern.
