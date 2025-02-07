Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Odds of an asteroid impact in 2032 just went up. Here’s why experts say you shouldn’t worry

Submit on Friday, February 7th, 2025 21:11

The chances of the asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth in 2032 appear to have doubled, but an asteroid hunter explains to Space.com why this isn’t cause for concern.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, February 7th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»