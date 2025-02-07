Scientists say 2 asteroids may actually be fragments of destroyed planets from our early solar system
New findings offer clues about the ancient origins of asteroids and their potential role in the formation of terrestrial planets, helping scientists piece together the chaotic history of our solar system.
