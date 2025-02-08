NASA will beam Super Bowl LIX to orbit for astronauts aboard the International Space Station
The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events across the world (for Americans), and there’s a chance for astronauts living aboard the International Space Station to catch the big game.
