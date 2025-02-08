Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Vast Space now aims for 2026 launch of Haven-1 space station after key milestone (photos)

Submit on Saturday, February 8th, 2025 06:11

With primary structure qualification tests complete on its pathfinder module, Vast Space has updated the timeline for the launch of its Haven-1 commercial space station.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, February 8th, 2025 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»