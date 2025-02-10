Auction offers Neil Armstrong’s reply to NASA engineer’s Apollo 11 mission patch ideas
Submit on Monday, February 10th, 2025 00:12
Neil Armstrong was appreciative, but it was too late. The Apollo 11 crew had a design for the first moon landing. Armstrong’s note and the patch idea that inspired it are now up for auction.
