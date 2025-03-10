This month’s ‘blood moon’ eclipse mirrors one Christopher Columbus used to scare indigenous people with in 1504
Submit on Monday, March 10th, 2025 17:11
On March 13-14, 2025, skywatchers in the Americas will witness a total lunar eclipse that mirrors one Christopher Columbus is said to have used to his advantage over five centuries ago.
This entry was posted on Monday, March 10th, 2025 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.