Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 jet flew in front of the sun so NASA could take this incredible shock wave photo
Tuesday, March 11th, 2025
NASA and Boom Supersonic released an incredible photo capturing the shock waves of the supersonic XB-1 aircraft while it traveled in front of the sun during a Feb. 10 test flight.
