Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Apollo 1’ director surprised by details of ill-fated mission in new documentary

Submit on Tuesday, March 18th, 2025 20:11

It was the opening scene of “Apollo 13” and was recreated for the Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man.” It was also included in director Mark Craig’s “Last Man on the Moon,” inspiring “Apollo 1.”

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 18th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»