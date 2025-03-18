New cosmic ‘baby pictures’ reveal our universe taking its 1st steps towards stars and galaxies
The clearest and most precise images yet of the universe’s infancy from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope show the first steps toward the first stars and galaxies.
