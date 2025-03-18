Why NASA’s Starliner astronauts spent 9 months in space on a 10-day mission: A timeline
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are on their way home from a nine-month space mission that was supposed to last just 10 days. Here’s a rundown of their eventful time off Earth.
