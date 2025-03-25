NASA says removal of ‘first woman, person of color’ language from Artemis websites ‘does not indicate’ moon mission crew change
NASA websites no longer state that the Artemis 3 mission will aim to land the first person of color and the first woman on the moon, but the agency says this does not reflect a change in crew.
