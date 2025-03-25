Rare ‘solar horns’ will appear during partial solar eclipse on March 29 — Here are 6 of the best places in the US and Canada to see the unusual phenomenon
Here’s where to be to catch rare views of the cusps of the sun appearing in the east at sunrise during the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025.
