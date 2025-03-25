SpaceX launches secret spy satellite for US government on 19th anniversary of company’s 1st-ever liftoff (photos)
SpaceX launched its third mission of the year for the United States’ spy satellite agency today (March 24), the 19th anniversary of the company’s first-ever liftoff.
