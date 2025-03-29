NASA astronaut who gave up seat for Starliner rescue mission takes command of SpaceX Crew-11 flight to ISS
Zena Cardman,who was removed from an ISS launch to facilitate the return to Earth of Starliner’s first crew, will command SpaceX’s upcoming Crew-11 mission to the station.
