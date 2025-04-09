Bangladesh becomes 54th nation to join NASA’s Artemis Accords for ‘peaceful exploration of deep space’
Bangladesh has added its name to the growing list of Artemis Accords signatories, continuing NASA’s efforts to establish internationally cooperative space exploration.
