We now know the shape of notorious asteroid 2024 YR4 that dominated headlines recently — it’s probably ‘suburban,’ too
Wednesday, April 9th, 2025 05:11
Asteroid 2024 YR4, once a potential Earth threat, likely originated from the main asteroid belt’s central region, a surprising origin for Earth-crossing space rocks, a new study finds.
