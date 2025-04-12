Easter is coming late in 2025, astronomically speaking. Here’s why
Submit on Saturday, April 12th, 2025 07:11
Easter falls on the Sunday that follows the first full moon occurring on or after the day of the spring equinox. So it seems like Easter should be this weekend. Here’s why it isn’t.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 12th, 2025 at 7:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.